Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated first floor corner condo in the popular Medical-Maple Distr of Oak Lawn. Open concept kitchen features newer cabinets, backsplash and granite counters tops. Updated bathroom features newer vanities, tile, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Refrigerator washer dryer are included. Owner will leave furniture for $1299 per month. Gated community, private patio and a community pool.
Fantastic location minutes to Medical Distr, Uptown,Downtown,Love Field,DNT,Dart,Starbucks, Kroger. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have any available units?
5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offer parking?
No, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

