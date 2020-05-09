5306 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated first floor corner condo in the popular Medical-Maple Distr of Oak Lawn. Open concept kitchen features newer cabinets, backsplash and granite counters tops. Updated bathroom features newer vanities, tile, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Refrigerator washer dryer are included. Owner will leave furniture for $1299 per month. Gated community, private patio and a community pool.

Fantastic location minutes to Medical Distr, Uptown,Downtown,Love Field,DNT,Dart,Starbucks, Kroger. Available immediately.