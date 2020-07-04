5305 Emerson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Bring your family AND your pets; there's no better value in the Inwood Area! Private, automatic gate with 2-car detached garage. Large, fenced backyard - perfect for your dogs and kids. Recently updated, family home with two master suites with 5 enormous bedrooms! Updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms very spread out. Everyone has their own space. Enormous media room, could be used as flex space. 3-min walk to Inwood Village, 5-min drive to Love Field, 5-min drive to Parkland or UTSW, 10-min drive to Downtown and 10-min drive to SMU.