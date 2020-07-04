All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:11 PM

5305 Emerson Avenue

5305 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Emerson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Bring your family AND your pets; there's no better value in the Inwood Area! Private, automatic gate with 2-car detached garage. Large, fenced backyard - perfect for your dogs and kids. Recently updated, family home with two master suites with 5 enormous bedrooms! Updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms very spread out. Everyone has their own space. Enormous media room, could be used as flex space. 3-min walk to Inwood Village, 5-min drive to Love Field, 5-min drive to Parkland or UTSW, 10-min drive to Downtown and 10-min drive to SMU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
5305 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 5305 Emerson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 5305 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5305 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5305 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

