524 Classen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OLD LAKE HIGHLANDS BEAUTY! GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN. 1 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE. FANTASTIC DRIVE UP WITH BEAUTIFUL OAK TREES IN THE FRONT YARD, FANTASTIC FRONT PORCH FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AND DINING AREAS, DEN AND BEDROOMS. GIANT KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE, MICROWAVE OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, FULL SIZE STACK WASHER AND DRYER. REFRIGERATOR IN GARAGE. SCREENED IN BREEZEWAY PATIO CONNECTING TO 2 CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND 2 CONTROLLERS. FENCED IN BACK YARD. BEAUTIFUL CROWN MOLDINGS AND UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES. AIR CONDITIONING REPLACED IN 2015. DEN COULD BE 3RD BEDROOM IN A PINCH.