5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

5225 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Oaklawn 1/1 $1100

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Free basic channels, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 485

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have any available units?
5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have?
Some of 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 offers parking.
Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 has a pool.
Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have accessible units?
No, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Fleetwood Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 has units with dishwashers.

