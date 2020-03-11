5215 Goodwin Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Tudor home conveniently located in the heart of M Streets, walking distance to Knox Henderson. High quality finish outs with contemporary design. Downstairs: two spacious and versatile living areas, dining room, laundry room, and fully equipped kitchen with ss appliances and wine fridge! Upstairs: Huge 30ft master en suite with private fireplace and seating area. Fenced in yard. One-car garage fitted with electric charger. Furnished option available. Virtual Tour available upon request. Contact listing agent Christina for accommodations. A MUST SEE!