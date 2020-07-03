5215 Alcott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming and cozy brick Tudor style home in the heart of Cochran Heights. Beautiful hard wood floors, french doors open into the dining area. This could also be used at an office. The many windows throughtout the home bring in lots of light for a bright and light feel. Split bedrooms. Kitchen has granite cc, SS refrigerator, gas cooktop stove, washer and dryer and a small alcove for a breakfast table or could be an office work area. Built-ins in hallway. Bathroom is subway tiled, glass brick window feature. The front side patio is covered and has a ceiling fan,large backyard and deck for hanging out and lots of space to run around. Hip and trendy neighborhood, walk to all the restaurants, shops and bars.