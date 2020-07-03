All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:04 AM

5215 Alcott Street

5215 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Alcott Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and cozy brick Tudor style home in the heart of Cochran Heights. Beautiful hard wood floors, french doors open into the dining area. This could also be used at an office. The many windows throughtout the home bring in lots of light for a bright and light feel. Split bedrooms. Kitchen has granite cc, SS refrigerator, gas cooktop stove, washer and dryer and a small alcove for a breakfast table or could be an office work area. Built-ins in hallway. Bathroom is subway tiled, glass brick window feature. The front side patio is covered and has a ceiling fan,large backyard and deck for hanging out and lots of space to run around. Hip and trendy neighborhood, walk to all the restaurants, shops and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Alcott Street have any available units?
5215 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Alcott Street have?
Some of 5215 Alcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5215 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 5215 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Alcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 5215 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 5215 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.

