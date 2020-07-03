5211 Milam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This home, extensively remodeled between 1995 & 2017, is a fantastic opportunity to have the best of both worlds. Enjoy a vibrant residential neighborhood while being able to walk to restaurants, bars & retail shops. Plenty of room to entertain in this executive home with resort style pool, gourmet kitchen, multiple living areas, private dining room & library. Second floor master suite features spa inspired bathroom w-Spanish porcelain tile. You’ll enjoy the covered pool patio, large 2nd floor terrace & private patio off the office. Many custom features including French doors w-distinctive iron & glass accent set this home apart. Home designed with front off-street parking area to facilitate easy access.