All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5211 Milam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5211 Milam Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5211 Milam Street

5211 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5211 Milam Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This home, extensively remodeled between 1995 & 2017, is a fantastic opportunity to have the best of both worlds. Enjoy a vibrant residential neighborhood while being able to walk to restaurants, bars & retail shops. Plenty of room to entertain in this executive home with resort style pool, gourmet kitchen, multiple living areas, private dining room & library. Second floor master suite features spa inspired bathroom w-Spanish porcelain tile. You’ll enjoy the covered pool patio, large 2nd floor terrace & private patio off the office. Many custom features including French doors w-distinctive iron & glass accent set this home apart. Home designed with front off-street parking area to facilitate easy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Milam Street have any available units?
5211 Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Milam Street have?
Some of 5211 Milam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Milam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Milam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5211 Milam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Milam Street offers parking.
Does 5211 Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Milam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Milam Street have a pool?
Yes, 5211 Milam Street has a pool.
Does 5211 Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 5211 Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5211 Milam Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University