Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool media room

Over 5400+ sq ft of wonderful ,stylish home in highly sought after OAKTREE subdivision. Designed with expansive spaces to entertain, a totally updated kitchen with GE Monogram appliances (with storage+prep space galore) for cooking+restful, serene bedroom suites for recharging! A handsome study with built-ins, fabulous media room with fully equipped wet bar+icemaker+fridge+dishwasher & game room up! Private yard w sparkling pool all in guard-gated Oaktree subdivision .. A must see!