5185 Garrett Stream Court

Location

5185 Garrett Stream Ct, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome to The Villas at Garrett Stream. This gorgeous David Weekly townhome was built in 2015 and is one of the largest floor plans available. This lavish dwelling boast $40K in upgrades and has all the comforts of luxury living and urban lifestyle. Hand scraped HW floors and plush carpet can be found throughout the home. The kitchen offers luxury quartz countertops, custom painted cabinets, premium appliance package and enough room to host. The 2nd living space can be utilized as a gameroom, office, or relaxing space. Centrally located to downtown this townhome is minutes away from Highland Park, SMU, Uptown and Lower Greenville. Don't hesitate on this property as it will lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have any available units?
5185 Garrett Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have?
Some of 5185 Garrett Stream Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5185 Garrett Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
5185 Garrett Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5185 Garrett Stream Court pet-friendly?
No, 5185 Garrett Stream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court offer parking?
No, 5185 Garrett Stream Court does not offer parking.
Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5185 Garrett Stream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have a pool?
No, 5185 Garrett Stream Court does not have a pool.
Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have accessible units?
No, 5185 Garrett Stream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5185 Garrett Stream Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5185 Garrett Stream Court has units with dishwashers.

