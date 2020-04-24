5185 Garrett Stream Court

Amenities

Welcome to The Villas at Garrett Stream. This gorgeous David Weekly townhome was built in 2015 and is one of the largest floor plans available. This lavish dwelling boast $40K in upgrades and has all the comforts of luxury living and urban lifestyle. Hand scraped HW floors and plush carpet can be found throughout the home. The kitchen offers luxury quartz countertops, custom painted cabinets, premium appliance package and enough room to host. The 2nd living space can be utilized as a gameroom, office, or relaxing space. Centrally located to downtown this townhome is minutes away from Highland Park, SMU, Uptown and Lower Greenville. Don't hesitate on this property as it will lease quickly.