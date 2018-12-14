5127 Blanchard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful sought out property for sale or lease in the Buckner Terrace addition, too much to describe except Totally beautiful. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining( which was converted to a 5th bedroom) off suite from the kitchen. It can easily be used as a formal dining if buyer chooses. It has a entertainment room(or 3rd living) with a sliding wood door that's breathtaking. Covered and screened back patio that overlooks the backyard. This property won't last!!! Show and sell!!!!!



If leased, House will come completely furnished and move in ready!!!