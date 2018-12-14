All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 Blanchard Drive

5127 Blanchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Blanchard Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful sought out property for sale or lease in the Buckner Terrace addition, too much to describe except Totally beautiful. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining( which was converted to a 5th bedroom) off suite from the kitchen. It can easily be used as a formal dining if buyer chooses. It has a entertainment room(or 3rd living) with a sliding wood door that's breathtaking. Covered and screened back patio that overlooks the backyard. This property won't last!!! Show and sell!!!!!

If leased, House will come completely furnished and move in ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Blanchard Drive have any available units?
5127 Blanchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Blanchard Drive have?
Some of 5127 Blanchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Blanchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Blanchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Blanchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Blanchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5127 Blanchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Blanchard Drive offers parking.
Does 5127 Blanchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Blanchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Blanchard Drive have a pool?
No, 5127 Blanchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Blanchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 5127 Blanchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Blanchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Blanchard Drive has units with dishwashers.

