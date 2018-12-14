All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:14 AM

5110 Rexton Lane

5110 Rexton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Rexton Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint and charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been recently updated with all the modern touches in Ridgewood Park! Home features heated flooring in Master bathroom and hardwood floors throughout home. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops open to the family room that overlooks the large over sized backyard with plenty of shade trees. Sprinkler system and detached 2 car rear garage. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Rexton Lane have any available units?
5110 Rexton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 Rexton Lane have?
Some of 5110 Rexton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 Rexton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Rexton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Rexton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Rexton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5110 Rexton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Rexton Lane offers parking.
Does 5110 Rexton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Rexton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Rexton Lane have a pool?
No, 5110 Rexton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Rexton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5110 Rexton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Rexton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 Rexton Lane has units with dishwashers.

