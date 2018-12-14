5110 Rexton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint and charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been recently updated with all the modern touches in Ridgewood Park! Home features heated flooring in Master bathroom and hardwood floors throughout home. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops open to the family room that overlooks the large over sized backyard with plenty of shade trees. Sprinkler system and detached 2 car rear garage. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this gorgeous home!