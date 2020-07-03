5038 Matilda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Nearly 30K in updates! You do not want to miss this property! New flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen updates include new appliances, counter tops, lighting fixtures, sinks, cabinetry and hardware. Bathroom updates include new vanities, shower enclosure, tub and toilets. A great property in a great location! No other location is this convenient to everything! Walking distance to Central Market, Lovers Lane Light Rail Station, book store, Post Office and restaurants. Two covered parking spaces. Coin Operated washer and dryer in back hallway. Parking spaces 119 and 120.