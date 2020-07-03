All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5038 Matilda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5038 Matilda Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:13 AM

5038 Matilda Street

5038 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5038 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nearly 30K in updates! You do not want to miss this property! New flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen updates include new appliances, counter tops, lighting fixtures, sinks, cabinetry and hardware. Bathroom updates include new vanities, shower enclosure, tub and toilets. A great property in a great location! No other location is this convenient to everything! Walking distance to Central Market, Lovers Lane Light Rail Station, book store, Post Office and restaurants. Two covered parking spaces. Coin Operated washer and dryer in back hallway. Parking spaces 119 and 120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Matilda Street have any available units?
5038 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5038 Matilda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
No, 5038 Matilda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5038 Matilda Street offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Matilda Street offers parking.
Does 5038 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 Matilda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Matilda Street have a pool?
Yes, 5038 Matilda Street has a pool.
Does 5038 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5038 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 Matilda Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University