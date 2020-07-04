5034 Mill Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly desirable neighborhood. Beautifully updated home with 3 open living areas, 4 BR 3 BTH. Gorgeous wood floors. Study off entrance. Granite kitchen with updated appliances. Formal Dining. Private Master Suite. Upgraded Luxury Master Bath. Full guest bedroom and full bath is separate. Over-sized yard w diving pool. Oversize 2 car garage with storage. The location is one of the best in Dallas being within 5 minutes of LBJ and the Tollway to help you get where you need to be and it is close to St. Rita's and Jesuit. Tenant WILL BE responsible for pool maintenance contract of $140.00 per month