Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5034 Mill Creek Road

5034 Mill Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5034 Mill Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable neighborhood. Beautifully updated home with 3 open living areas, 4 BR 3 BTH. Gorgeous wood floors. Study off entrance. Granite kitchen with updated appliances. Formal Dining. Private Master Suite. Upgraded Luxury Master Bath. Full guest bedroom and full bath is separate. Over-sized yard w diving pool. Oversize 2 car garage with storage. The location is one of the best in Dallas being within 5 minutes of LBJ and the Tollway to help you get where you need to be and it is close to St. Rita's and Jesuit. Tenant WILL BE responsible for pool maintenance contract of $140.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Mill Creek Road have any available units?
5034 Mill Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034 Mill Creek Road have?
Some of 5034 Mill Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Mill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Mill Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Mill Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 5034 Mill Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5034 Mill Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Mill Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5034 Mill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Mill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Mill Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 5034 Mill Creek Road has a pool.
Does 5034 Mill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5034 Mill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Mill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 Mill Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

