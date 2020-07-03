5023 Fugua Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located within walking distance to food and entertainment spots. The efficient design starts with 1st floor large entrance that leads to the 260 square foot private yard. Enjoy open views from the 2nd floor terrace - nothing in front or back to block views. The open concept living, dining, kitchen area is bathed in the natural light and includes beautiful hardwood floors and quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd floor features a master suite and guest bedroom w bath. New stainless stackable Washer, dryer and full size fridge included. Will reduce rent to $2400 a month for a 17 month lease.