All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5023 Fugua Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5023 Fugua Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:10 AM

5023 Fugua Street

5023 Fuqua Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5023 Fuqua Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located within walking distance to food and entertainment spots. The efficient design starts with 1st floor large entrance that leads to the 260 square foot private yard. Enjoy open views from the 2nd floor terrace - nothing in front or back to block views. The open concept living, dining, kitchen area is bathed in the natural light and includes beautiful hardwood floors and quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd floor features a master suite and guest bedroom w bath. New stainless stackable Washer, dryer and full size fridge included. Will reduce rent to $2400 a month for a 17 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Fugua Street have any available units?
5023 Fugua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5023 Fugua Street have?
Some of 5023 Fugua Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 Fugua Street currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Fugua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Fugua Street pet-friendly?
No, 5023 Fugua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5023 Fugua Street offer parking?
Yes, 5023 Fugua Street offers parking.
Does 5023 Fugua Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5023 Fugua Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Fugua Street have a pool?
No, 5023 Fugua Street does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Fugua Street have accessible units?
No, 5023 Fugua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Fugua Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5023 Fugua Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University