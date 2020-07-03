5022 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage dog park

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Modern Newly constructed townhomes with beautiful clean lines. First floor includes 2 car garage and entry. Head up stairs to a completely open kitchen and living area with large windows for excellent natural light. Retreat up the second architectural stairway to the third floor and find the master bedroom guest room, smartly planned for the most efficient use of space. These homes are next to a dog park to add to the ease and walkability of the quickly developing Henderson area. **Multiple Units Available, inquire for more information.**