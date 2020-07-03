All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

5022 Belmont Avenue

5022 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Modern Newly constructed townhomes with beautiful clean lines. First floor includes 2 car garage and entry. Head up stairs to a completely open kitchen and living area with large windows for excellent natural light. Retreat up the second architectural stairway to the third floor and find the master bedroom guest room, smartly planned for the most efficient use of space. These homes are next to a dog park to add to the ease and walkability of the quickly developing Henderson area. **Multiple Units Available, inquire for more information.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5022 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5022 Belmont Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5022 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5022 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5022 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

