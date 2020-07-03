5016 Urban Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home with 2 car garage. NEW Carpet. Features Wood-Burning Fireplace, island kitchen, loft area on second floor, large master bedroom. Spacious open Floor Plan, big nice yard. A few minutes to Skyline high school, public library, and shopping. Walmart is very close by. Great 4 bedroom for Section 8 client with voucher to cover rent, or tenants who have qualified verifiable income. Text two one four eight five six zero five four eight. Make it your charming home!