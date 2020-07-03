All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

5016 Urban Avenue

5016 Urban Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Urban Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home with 2 car garage. NEW Carpet. Features Wood-Burning Fireplace, island kitchen, loft area on second floor, large master bedroom. Spacious open Floor Plan, big nice yard. A few minutes to Skyline high school, public library, and shopping. Walmart is very close by. Great 4 bedroom for Section 8 client with voucher to cover rent, or tenants who have qualified verifiable income. Text two one four eight five six zero five four eight. Make it your charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Urban Avenue have any available units?
5016 Urban Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Urban Avenue have?
Some of 5016 Urban Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Urban Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Urban Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Urban Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Urban Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5016 Urban Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Urban Avenue offers parking.
Does 5016 Urban Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Urban Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Urban Avenue have a pool?
No, 5016 Urban Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Urban Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5016 Urban Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Urban Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Urban Avenue has units with dishwashers.

