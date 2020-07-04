5010 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Super cute first floor pool facing efficiency condo unit that's fresh and ready to go! All Bills Paid in Rent...includes electric, water, trash, sewer and HOA fees! Tenant covers cost of internet-cable-phone-renters insurance. Superb location with nearby Whole Foods, Uptown & Park Cities. Nicely updated with great storage for the size, wood vinyl plank flooring, white cabinets, glass enclosure tub, light and bright space. Small quiet complex with onsite laundry. Pets allowed on case by case basis. One year lease preferred. Tenant or tenants agent to verify all information, HOA rules, regulations and parking requirements. Marc Marion is an owner of the property and a licensed Realtor in the state of Texas.