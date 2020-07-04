All apartments in Dallas
5010 Bowser Avenue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

5010 Bowser Avenue

5010 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Super cute first floor pool facing efficiency condo unit that's fresh and ready to go! All Bills Paid in Rent...includes electric, water, trash, sewer and HOA fees! Tenant covers cost of internet-cable-phone-renters insurance. Superb location with nearby Whole Foods, Uptown & Park Cities. Nicely updated with great storage for the size, wood vinyl plank flooring, white cabinets, glass enclosure tub, light and bright space. Small quiet complex with onsite laundry. Pets allowed on case by case basis. One year lease preferred. Tenant or tenants agent to verify all information, HOA rules, regulations and parking requirements. Marc Marion is an owner of the property and a licensed Realtor in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
5010 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 5010 Bowser Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Bowser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 5010 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5010 Bowser Avenue has a pool.
Does 5010 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5010 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

