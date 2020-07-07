All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:56 AM

5 Winding Lake Drive

5 Winding Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Winding Lake Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning , elegant and modern masterpiece with fabulous views of lake and fountain in upscale gated community by Forest Lane&Preston Rd in Dallas .This soft contemporary home offers master suite in first floor accented by corner fireplace . Resort spa style and specious remodeled master bath offers freestanding garden tub, shower with double rain shower-head ,double vanities , bamboo wall and under cabinets lighting . Kitchen is a chef dream with standing wine cooler , state of the art appliances , built in sub-zero refrigerator and granite counter tops. New flooring in first floor.central vacuum.Stunning view from two oversized balcony on each floor.Rare opportunity to live in this outstanding home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Winding Lake Drive have any available units?
5 Winding Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Winding Lake Drive have?
Some of 5 Winding Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Winding Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Winding Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Winding Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Winding Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5 Winding Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5 Winding Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5 Winding Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Winding Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Winding Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5 Winding Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Winding Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Winding Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Winding Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Winding Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

