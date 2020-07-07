5 Winding Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning , elegant and modern masterpiece with fabulous views of lake and fountain in upscale gated community by Forest Lane&Preston Rd in Dallas .This soft contemporary home offers master suite in first floor accented by corner fireplace . Resort spa style and specious remodeled master bath offers freestanding garden tub, shower with double rain shower-head ,double vanities , bamboo wall and under cabinets lighting . Kitchen is a chef dream with standing wine cooler , state of the art appliances , built in sub-zero refrigerator and granite counter tops. New flooring in first floor.central vacuum.Stunning view from two oversized balcony on each floor.Rare opportunity to live in this outstanding home.