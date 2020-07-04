All apartments in Dallas
4981 Thunder Road

4981 Thunder Road · No Longer Available
Location

4981 Thunder Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful, beautifully decorated rental home is a haven for those with short or long term flexible rental needs! Furnished option available. The large living room has a gas fireplace and wet bar with wine fridge. Gorgeous kitchen boasts marble counters, large island, stainless steel gas range, warming drawer Master suite features a gas fireplace and a large, updated bath with frameless glass shower, dual sinks, and two closets. The third bedroom or second living area features a large covered balcony relaxing or entertaining. Conveniently located near major highways, this amazing home provides easy access to all the best shopping, dining and entertainment Dallas has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4981 Thunder Road have any available units?
4981 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4981 Thunder Road have?
Some of 4981 Thunder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4981 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
4981 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4981 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
No, 4981 Thunder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4981 Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 4981 Thunder Road offers parking.
Does 4981 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4981 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4981 Thunder Road have a pool?
No, 4981 Thunder Road does not have a pool.
Does 4981 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 4981 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4981 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4981 Thunder Road does not have units with dishwashers.

