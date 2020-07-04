4981 Thunder Road

Amenities

This wonderful, beautifully decorated rental home is a haven for those with short or long term flexible rental needs! Furnished option available. The large living room has a gas fireplace and wet bar with wine fridge. Gorgeous kitchen boasts marble counters, large island, stainless steel gas range, warming drawer Master suite features a gas fireplace and a large, updated bath with frameless glass shower, dual sinks, and two closets. The third bedroom or second living area features a large covered balcony relaxing or entertaining. Conveniently located near major highways, this amazing home provides easy access to all the best shopping, dining and entertainment Dallas has to offer.