4959 Thunder Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, updated home in a quiet neighborhood. Hardwood, Tile, and fresh carpet floors throughout. Fresh paint inside and out. 3 bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans, 2.5 baths, large living and dining area, fenced yard with mature landscaping and trees, attached 2 car garage, 1,653 square feet. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, oven, microwave and a breakfast nook. Living room has built in shelving and a gas log fireplace. New washer and dryer. Close to Addison and many public and private schools. 1 mile from the Galleria Mall, with endless restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to I-635 and the tollway. Pets negotiable.