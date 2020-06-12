4945 N Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully remodeled unit with all new high end interior in a charming, well maintained, gated complex near Lemmon and Dallas N. Tollway. Walk in to beautiful new floors in spacious living & dining area. Kitchen has granite tops, all new cabinets to the ceiling, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances, inset lighting and designer tile flooring. New electrical panel! There is private front patio and your covered parking area is right at your back door. There is a newly remodeled half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with lots of storage and a washer-dryer area. Bath is totally redone with subway tiles & new lighting and fixtures and tub. Lovely park like grounds with pool.