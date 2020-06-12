All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4945 N Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4945 N Hall Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

4945 N Hall Street

4945 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4945 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled unit with all new high end interior in a charming, well maintained, gated complex near Lemmon and Dallas N. Tollway. Walk in to beautiful new floors in spacious living & dining area. Kitchen has granite tops, all new cabinets to the ceiling, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances, inset lighting and designer tile flooring. New electrical panel! There is private front patio and your covered parking area is right at your back door. There is a newly remodeled half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with lots of storage and a washer-dryer area. Bath is totally redone with subway tiles & new lighting and fixtures and tub. Lovely park like grounds with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 N Hall Street have any available units?
4945 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4945 N Hall Street have?
Some of 4945 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4945 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 4945 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4945 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 4945 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 4945 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4945 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 N Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 4945 N Hall Street has a pool.
Does 4945 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 4945 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University