4933 Skillman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Refrigerator included. Fresh, updated, one bedroom unit on ground floor in well kept complex.New paint throughout. Wood-like floors. Kitchen and bath with new quartz countertops, sinks and fixtures. Extensive storage in kitchen and hallway. 2 large walk in closets in bedroom. Lots of natural light. Attached private fenced patio perfect for morning coffee. Complex has lovely community pool to enjoy on hot Summer days. Convenient location to Central Market, DART, Central expressway, SMU, Village, shopping, White Rock Lake and Downtown. 1 pet on a case by case basis. Under 30 lbs preferred. Laundry facilities are onsite and free.