Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

4933 Skillman Street

4933 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Refrigerator included. Fresh, updated, one bedroom unit on ground floor in well kept complex.New paint throughout. Wood-like floors. Kitchen and bath with new quartz countertops, sinks and fixtures. Extensive storage in kitchen and hallway. 2 large walk in closets in bedroom. Lots of natural light. Attached private fenced patio perfect for morning coffee. Complex has lovely community pool to enjoy on hot Summer days. Convenient location to Central Market, DART, Central expressway, SMU, Village, shopping, White Rock Lake and Downtown. 1 pet on a case by case basis. Under 30 lbs preferred. Laundry facilities are onsite and free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Skillman Street have any available units?
4933 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Skillman Street have?
Some of 4933 Skillman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 Skillman Street is pet friendly.
Does 4933 Skillman Street offer parking?
No, 4933 Skillman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4933 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Skillman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 4933 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 4933 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 4933 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.

