4931 Mexicana Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

== SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: www.abstractpropertiesllc.com ==



4 Bed, 2 Bath. New build single family home located within minutes of Dallas Medical District, Trinity Groves, downtown Dallas, Las Colinas, and all major highways. Features central A/C, tile floors, large fenced-in yard with view of the Trinity river levee, washer/dryer hookups, large shed. Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range included.



Available now, $1,800 a month, $1,800 deposit, $200 one time pet fee, $15 a month pet rent (per pet), $35 application fee (per adult).



Currently not set up to accept section 8 vouchers. Please visit our website for qualification information, pet restrictions, or to schedule a showing appointment www.abstractpropertiesllc.com text or email preferred for any additional questions.



(RLNE4000759)