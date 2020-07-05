All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

4918 Thrush Street

4918 Thrush Street · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Thrush Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 BR 2 BA home has been beautifully updated throughout. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet, chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, two living areas and a beautiful backyard with stone patio ideal for entertaining. Great views of the backyard from the kitchen and living area and ideally situated in the middle of a great block in the Bird Streets surrounded by updated and beautifully maintained homes. A detached two car garage sits at the end of the driveway beyond a gate. Ideally situated close to the best shopping and restaurants that Inwood and Lovers have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Thrush Street have any available units?
4918 Thrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Thrush Street have?
Some of 4918 Thrush Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Thrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Thrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Thrush Street pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Thrush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4918 Thrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Thrush Street offers parking.
Does 4918 Thrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Thrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Thrush Street have a pool?
No, 4918 Thrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Thrush Street have accessible units?
No, 4918 Thrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Thrush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Thrush Street has units with dishwashers.

