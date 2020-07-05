4918 Thrush Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 BR 2 BA home has been beautifully updated throughout. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet, chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, two living areas and a beautiful backyard with stone patio ideal for entertaining. Great views of the backyard from the kitchen and living area and ideally situated in the middle of a great block in the Bird Streets surrounded by updated and beautifully maintained homes. A detached two car garage sits at the end of the driveway beyond a gate. Ideally situated close to the best shopping and restaurants that Inwood and Lovers have to offer.