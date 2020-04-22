4917 Clear Creek Road

Amenities

Updated 1 story brick home in a highly desired area, 3 bedrooms 2 baths freshly painted. Minutes away from Downtown Dallas and Bishop Arts District, The Dallas Zoo near I20, I35 and 67 highways. This spacious and open home is waiting for you to call it your own. Open and updated kitchen look out into the living room, perfect for entertaining and family time. NO CARPET! LAMINATE FLOORING in the entire home! Large shade tree in the private backyard makes enjoying the outdoors easy! With huge mature trees and quiet neighborhood, this property is what your family have been looking for. Seller will install a brand new stove before closing!