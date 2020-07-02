4906 Live Oak Street

Amenities

4 level modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage within a gated community.

3 living spaces and spectacular view of downtown from 4th level rooftop deck with ceiling fans throughout and hardwood floors on 3 levels and carpet on the 4th level.

On the first floor, there is a room that could be used for an office or living space with 2 car attached garage. The second level has the kitchen which features a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas stove range with oven and microwave as well as a wine fridge and large island with plenty of storage space with an open area for the dining and living area. The third level has both bedrooms with their own bathrooms.