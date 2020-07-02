All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM

4906 Live Oak Street

4906 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 level modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage within a gated community.
3 living spaces and spectacular view of downtown from 4th level rooftop deck with ceiling fans throughout and hardwood floors on 3 levels and carpet on the 4th level.
On the first floor, there is a room that could be used for an office or living space with 2 car attached garage. The second level has the kitchen which features a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas stove range with oven and microwave as well as a wine fridge and large island with plenty of storage space with an open area for the dining and living area. The third level has both bedrooms with their own bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Live Oak Street have any available units?
4906 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 4906 Live Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Live Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4906 Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 4906 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 Live Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4906 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4906 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Live Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

