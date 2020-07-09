All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4901 Maple Ave

4901 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5772158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Maple Ave have any available units?
4901 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4901 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4901 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 4901 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4901 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 4901 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 4901 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

