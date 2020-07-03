4811 Holly Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful home located in one of the most desirable subdivision of Bent Tree North. Located in close proximity to Dallas North Tollway, and minutes from local shops and entertainment. This property has plenty of living space for family and entertaining .House offers gorgeous hand scarped hardwood floors , plantation shutters , upgraded lighting . large size master bedroom with double sided fireplace . Master bath has seamless shower , marble and walk in closet . Kitchen offers granite counter and glass back splash which open to family area . backyard oasis is ready to entertain with pool and attached spa and outside TV . Second floor has one bedroom and one full bath .