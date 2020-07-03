All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4811 Holly Tree Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

4811 Holly Tree Drive

4811 Holly Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Holly Tree Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful home located in one of the most desirable subdivision of Bent Tree North. Located in close proximity to Dallas North Tollway, and minutes from local shops and entertainment. This property has plenty of living space for family and entertaining .House offers gorgeous hand scarped hardwood floors , plantation shutters , upgraded lighting . large size master bedroom with double sided fireplace . Master bath has seamless shower , marble and walk in closet . Kitchen offers granite counter and glass back splash which open to family area . backyard oasis is ready to entertain with pool and attached spa and outside TV . Second floor has one bedroom and one full bath .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have any available units?
4811 Holly Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have?
Some of 4811 Holly Tree Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Holly Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Holly Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Holly Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Holly Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 4811 Holly Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Holly Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4811 Holly Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4811 Holly Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Holly Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 Holly Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

