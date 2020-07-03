4807 Holly Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in prestigious Bent Tree North. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms down and 2 up with 3 generous living areas. Large chef's kitchen with lots of cabinets, counterspace and a gas range and vent and a built-in refrigerator. Large laundry with new front load washer dryer included. Wood flooring flows through the large den to the master bedroom with bath updated in 2017. Upstairs, a generous game room with 2 bedrooms connected by a jack-n-jill bath Entertain al fresco under the cool patio facing east and in the sparkling and private play pool. Great storage throughout and easy access to both tollways. Plano schools. Pets on a case by case basis.