All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4807 Holly Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4807 Holly Tree Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:56 AM

4807 Holly Tree Drive

4807 Holly Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4807 Holly Tree Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home in prestigious Bent Tree North. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms down and 2 up with 3 generous living areas. Large chef's kitchen with lots of cabinets, counterspace and a gas range and vent and a built-in refrigerator. Large laundry with new front load washer dryer included. Wood flooring flows through the large den to the master bedroom with bath updated in 2017. Upstairs, a generous game room with 2 bedrooms connected by a jack-n-jill bath Entertain al fresco under the cool patio facing east and in the sparkling and private play pool. Great storage throughout and easy access to both tollways. Plano schools. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have any available units?
4807 Holly Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have?
Some of 4807 Holly Tree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Holly Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Holly Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Holly Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Holly Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Holly Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4807 Holly Tree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4807 Holly Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4807 Holly Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Holly Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4807 Holly Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University