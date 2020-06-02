4807 Clover Haven Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updates galore! New hardwood floor in upstairs master bedroom and stairs. Tile throughout living, kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New lighting fixtures in living area and dining room. nice sized backyard for a dog. Detached, 2 car garage. Close proximity to Downtown Dallas, Town East in Mesquite, and much more dining and entertainment! Will go quick, come and see it today!! All information deemed reliable, tenant and tenant's agent responsibility to verify all measurements and information.

**SHOWINGS TO BEGIN August 9,2019**