4807 Clover Haven Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

4807 Clover Haven Street

4807 Clover Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Clover Haven Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updates galore! New hardwood floor in upstairs master bedroom and stairs. Tile throughout living, kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New lighting fixtures in living area and dining room. nice sized backyard for a dog. Detached, 2 car garage. Close proximity to Downtown Dallas, Town East in Mesquite, and much more dining and entertainment! Will go quick, come and see it today!! All information deemed reliable, tenant and tenant's agent responsibility to verify all measurements and information.
**SHOWINGS TO BEGIN August 9,2019**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Clover Haven Street have any available units?
4807 Clover Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Clover Haven Street have?
Some of 4807 Clover Haven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Clover Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Clover Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Clover Haven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Clover Haven Street is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Clover Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Clover Haven Street offers parking.
Does 4807 Clover Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Clover Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Clover Haven Street have a pool?
No, 4807 Clover Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Clover Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 4807 Clover Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Clover Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4807 Clover Haven Street has units with dishwashers.

