This 2-story condo features an open living room and dining area down stairs along with hard floors and a fire place that give the room a welcoming feeling. Also downstairs is a large kitchen wiith breakfast bar area and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs are two bedrooms and and full bathroom. The unit also has a private balcony. The Community includes a pool and clubhouse as well as a 2-acre pet friendly park with creek and wildlife.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4777 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4777 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
No, 4777 Cedar Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4777 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4777 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4777 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 Cedar Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)