4777 Cedar Springs Road

This 2-story condo features an open living room and dining area down stairs along with hard floors and a fire place that give the room a welcoming feeling. Also downstairs is a large kitchen wiith breakfast bar area and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs are two bedrooms and and full bathroom. The unit also has a private balcony. The Community includes a pool and clubhouse as well as a 2-acre pet friendly park with creek and wildlife.