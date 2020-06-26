4746 Tacoma St 3

Amenities

This is a 1bd/1b unique space near the recreation center and right across the street from a park. You have a huge backyard for your pet and great living space for a single person or small family. This is ALL BILLS PAID and it includes Basic Cable and Wifi. Must pass background check, have references, and proof of income. No smoking in or on the property. Deposit is $450 and pet deposit is a non-refundable $250/pet for max 2 pets.

