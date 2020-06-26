All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4746 Tacoma St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4746 Tacoma St 3
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:26 PM

4746 Tacoma St 3

4746 Tacoma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4746 Tacoma Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1/BD 1/BA Unit - Property Id: 240257

This is a 1bd/1b unique space near the recreation center and right across the street from a park. You have a huge backyard for your pet and great living space for a single person or small family. This is ALL BILLS PAID and it includes Basic Cable and Wifi. Must pass background check, have references, and proof of income. No smoking in or on the property. Deposit is $450 and pet deposit is a non-refundable $250/pet for max 2 pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240257
Property Id 240257

(RLNE5631597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have any available units?
4746 Tacoma St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have?
Some of 4746 Tacoma St 3's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 Tacoma St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4746 Tacoma St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 Tacoma St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 Tacoma St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 offer parking?
No, 4746 Tacoma St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 Tacoma St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have a pool?
No, 4746 Tacoma St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have accessible units?
No, 4746 Tacoma St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 Tacoma St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4746 Tacoma St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University