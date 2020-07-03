4741 Berridge Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove features new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen, a brick fireplace and a large living room for entertaining. [LP-B] It features ceramic tile, carpet and laminate flooring, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, rear driveway access to a two-car garage for parking and storage, and a large fenced-in backyard. The home is down the street from Skyline High School, Walgreens, Sam's Club, Walmart, Planet Fitness, Wendy's, Capitain D's and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.