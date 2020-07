Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located near both the shops and restaurants in Inwood Village and also Love Field Airport. Hardwood floors. Large backyard. Storage in garage and attic. Full Size washer and dryer connections. Fenced (chain link) back yard. Outdoor patio. HVAC replaced in 2017. New Windows 2012. Renovated bathroom in 2011. Updated electrical & Water Heater in 2010. Large dogs accepted.



Ready for move-in!