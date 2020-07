Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Here is gorgeous two story home with stucco exterior in Old Lake Highlands that is located less that 1.5 miles from White Rock Lake. Home features travertine and wood floors, two fireplaces, beautiful wood cabinets and marble counter tops throughout. Downstairs has open floor concept for entertaining or family living convenience. Bedrooms are over sized to accommodate uncrowded furniture arrangement.