Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

4708 Monarch Street

4708 Monarch Street · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Monarch Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEWLY completed 2 bedroom mid-century modern condo with stunning views of downtown from your roof top patio! Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, white lacquer cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, island and breakfast bar overlooks living room with tons of natural light! Master suite with walk-in closet, seamless shower & dual sinks! Secondary bedroom with private en-suite! Fresh, light, bright and MOVE IN READY!! Attached 2 car garage, extra storage and a fenced backyard! Monthly rent includes water! Owner will buy washer & dryer for an additional $50 per month. Photos are of unit 3 which is the same floorplan & finish outs, just flipped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Monarch Street have any available units?
4708 Monarch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Monarch Street have?
Some of 4708 Monarch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Monarch Street currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Monarch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Monarch Street pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Monarch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4708 Monarch Street offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Monarch Street offers parking.
Does 4708 Monarch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Monarch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Monarch Street have a pool?
No, 4708 Monarch Street does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Monarch Street have accessible units?
No, 4708 Monarch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Monarch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Monarch Street has units with dishwashers.

