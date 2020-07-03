4708 Monarch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEWLY completed 2 bedroom mid-century modern condo with stunning views of downtown from your roof top patio! Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, white lacquer cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, island and breakfast bar overlooks living room with tons of natural light! Master suite with walk-in closet, seamless shower & dual sinks! Secondary bedroom with private en-suite! Fresh, light, bright and MOVE IN READY!! Attached 2 car garage, extra storage and a fenced backyard! Monthly rent includes water! Owner will buy washer & dryer for an additional $50 per month. Photos are of unit 3 which is the same floorplan & finish outs, just flipped.