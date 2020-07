Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated two story condo w/ private courtyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 15 mins from Dallas downtown. In a quiet Condo complex with exteriors, landscaping and security managed by HOA.

Credit and background check required. Income must be at least 3 times of the rental amount. Tenant pays all utilities. Water+Trash is billed by HOA at 43 per person per month.