4626 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This recently refreshed Unit C boasts no carpeting. A spacious Townhome features two upstairs bedrooms with walk in closets and full bathrooms with tub and shower with a half bath downstairs. There is a stackable washer and dryer. Downstairs features a kitchen with stove and refrigerator and an oversized living and dining room with a custom stone wood burning fireplace with double french doors opening to a high privacy fenced in patio.Call today to see this unit within walking distance to Jimmy's Italian Market, La Ranchers Market featuring La Popular Tamales. Close to Downtown Dallas, Central, Baylor, DART Transportation, Greenville Ave with Trader Joe's & restaurants. SECTION 8 HOUSING Considered.