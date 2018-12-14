All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4626 San Jacinto Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4626 San Jacinto Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4626 San Jacinto Street

4626 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4626 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This recently refreshed Unit C boasts no carpeting. A spacious Townhome features two upstairs bedrooms with walk in closets and full bathrooms with tub and shower with a half bath downstairs. There is a stackable washer and dryer. Downstairs features a kitchen with stove and refrigerator and an oversized living and dining room with a custom stone wood burning fireplace with double french doors opening to a high privacy fenced in patio.Call today to see this unit within walking distance to Jimmy's Italian Market, La Ranchers Market featuring La Popular Tamales. Close to Downtown Dallas, Central, Baylor, DART Transportation, Greenville Ave with Trader Joe's & restaurants. SECTION 8 HOUSING Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
4626 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 4626 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
4626 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 4626 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4626 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 4626 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 4626 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 4626 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 4626 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 4626 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University