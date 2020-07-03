All apartments in Dallas
4610 Rockaway Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

4610 Rockaway Drive

4610 Rockaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Rockaway Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and charming home in Lakewood Elementary! This home offers hardwood flooring, a wonderful den with wood burning fireplace, formal living and separate dining. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, tumbled stone backsplash, crisp white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances with a sunny breakfast nook all open to the family room. Spacious bedrooms with updated baths. Other improvements: low-e windows, plantation shutters, & automatic driveway gate. Detached 2-car garage offers great storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Rockaway Drive have any available units?
4610 Rockaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Rockaway Drive have?
Some of 4610 Rockaway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Rockaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Rockaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Rockaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Rockaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4610 Rockaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Rockaway Drive offers parking.
Does 4610 Rockaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Rockaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Rockaway Drive have a pool?
No, 4610 Rockaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Rockaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 Rockaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Rockaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Rockaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

