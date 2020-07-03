4610 Rockaway Drive

Amenities
Updated and charming home in Lakewood Elementary! This home offers hardwood flooring, a wonderful den with wood burning fireplace, formal living and separate dining. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, tumbled stone backsplash, crisp white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances with a sunny breakfast nook all open to the family room. Spacious bedrooms with updated baths. Other improvements: low-e windows, plantation shutters, & automatic driveway gate. Detached 2-car garage offers great storage.