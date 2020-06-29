4608 Live Oak Street

Amenities
LIGHT, FRESH, and CLEAN! SHORT TERM leases are available. Home can be leased FURNISHED or unfurnished. This home has been recently remodeled and features a SPACIOUS floorplan with a bonus room perfect for an office or nursery. There are 2 huge, private terraces perfect for relaxing outdoors. Cars are kept secure by an electronic gate and 2 carport spaces. Baylor Medical, Baylor Nursing School, and everything else EastDallas has to offer, are very close by! Available for immediate move-in as of Dec 26, 2018.