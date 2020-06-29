All apartments in Dallas
4608 Live Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 Live Oak Street

4608 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LIGHT, FRESH, and CLEAN! SHORT TERM leases are available. Home can be leased FURNISHED or unfurnished. This home has been recently remodeled and features a SPACIOUS floorplan with a bonus room perfect for an office or nursery. There are 2 huge, private terraces perfect for relaxing outdoors. Cars are kept secure by an electronic gate and 2 carport spaces. Baylor Medical, Baylor Nursing School, and everything else EastDallas has to offer, are very close by! Available for immediate move-in as of Dec 26, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

