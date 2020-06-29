4608 Live Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

LIGHT, FRESH, and CLEAN! SHORT TERM leases are available. Home can be leased FURNISHED or unfurnished. This home has been recently remodeled and features a SPACIOUS floorplan with a bonus room perfect for an office or nursery. There are 2 huge, private terraces perfect for relaxing outdoors. Cars are kept secure by an electronic gate and 2 carport spaces. Baylor Medical, Baylor Nursing School, and everything else EastDallas has to offer, are very close by! Available for immediate move-in as of Dec 26, 2018.