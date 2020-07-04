All apartments in Dallas
4604 Lester Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

4604 Lester Drive

4604 Lester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Lester Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept living ideal for entertaining friends and family. The living room with tall ceilings and large windows allows natural light to fill the 2nd floor. The galley kitchen features built-in appliances, breakfast bar, sleek counters, ample cabinet space, and access to the 2nd-floor balcony. Serene master suite on 3rd floor boasts Texas-sized walk-in closet, open sitting area, dual sinks, and separate shower. Private backyard space with provides additional outdoor living and dining space. Don't miss out on this Dallas gem near downtown Dallas, great area restaurants, dining, museums, parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Lester Drive have any available units?
4604 Lester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Lester Drive have?
Some of 4604 Lester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Lester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Lester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Lester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Lester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4604 Lester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Lester Drive offers parking.
Does 4604 Lester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Lester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Lester Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Lester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Lester Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Lester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Lester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Lester Drive has units with dishwashers.

