4604 Lester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open concept living ideal for entertaining friends and family. The living room with tall ceilings and large windows allows natural light to fill the 2nd floor. The galley kitchen features built-in appliances, breakfast bar, sleek counters, ample cabinet space, and access to the 2nd-floor balcony. Serene master suite on 3rd floor boasts Texas-sized walk-in closet, open sitting area, dual sinks, and separate shower. Private backyard space with provides additional outdoor living and dining space. Don't miss out on this Dallas gem near downtown Dallas, great area restaurants, dining, museums, parks and more!