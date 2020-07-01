4521 Cowan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Utilities are included in this New Build in Inwood Park. Lots of features including Master bedroom down, Game room, Study ,4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and large back patio. Open plan with lots of natural light the living and dining area flow smoothly into the large kitchen showcasing black pearl granite. Interior features includes real hardwood floors, Bertazzoni appliances, gas range, built in microwave, laundry room, walk in closets and gas log fireplace. Enjoy the private master bedroom and bath featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Second floor includes two bedrooms, large full bath, half bath, game room, study, and private balcony. .