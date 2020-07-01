All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4521 Cowan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4521 Cowan Avenue
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:44 AM

4521 Cowan Avenue

4521 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4521 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Utilities are included in this New Build in Inwood Park. Lots of features including Master bedroom down, Game room, Study ,4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and large back patio. Open plan with lots of natural light the living and dining area flow smoothly into the large kitchen showcasing black pearl granite. Interior features includes real hardwood floors, Bertazzoni appliances, gas range, built in microwave, laundry room, walk in closets and gas log fireplace. Enjoy the private master bedroom and bath featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Second floor includes two bedrooms, large full bath, half bath, game room, study, and private balcony. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4521 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4521 Cowan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4521 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4521 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4521 Cowan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4521 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University