Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4520 Glenwick Lane

4520 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Charming HPISD condo walking distance to Highland Park High school. Coveted end location within the community with no neighbor on one side and no drive through traffic. Brand new SS appliances in kitchen and freshly painted, with tons of cosmetics updates and a lovely landscaped courtyard with grill! The living room features vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling window walls with garden and patio views. Located in Bradfield Elementary, this property is a quick drive to popular spots like Snider Plaza, Inwood Village, Preston Center, and Highland Park Village. The upstairs bedrooms have full bathrooms with large walk in closets, and a large balcony space above back courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4520 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4520 Glenwick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4520 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4520 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Glenwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4520 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4520 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

