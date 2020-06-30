4520 Glenwick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Charming HPISD condo walking distance to Highland Park High school. Coveted end location within the community with no neighbor on one side and no drive through traffic. Brand new SS appliances in kitchen and freshly painted, with tons of cosmetics updates and a lovely landscaped courtyard with grill! The living room features vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling window walls with garden and patio views. Located in Bradfield Elementary, this property is a quick drive to popular spots like Snider Plaza, Inwood Village, Preston Center, and Highland Park Village. The upstairs bedrooms have full bathrooms with large walk in closets, and a large balcony space above back courtyard.