All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4518 Glenwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4518 Glenwick Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4518 Glenwick Lane

4518 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4518 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Updated townhome located in HPISD for lease!! This 2 bedroom and 2.1 bathroom is located in Bradfield Elementary; just a short drive from hotspot destinations such as Inwood Village, Preston Center, and Highland Park Village. The living room boasts high ceilings, a gas fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and a wet bar with wine cooler. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone countertops, and overlooks the private courtyard. Both bedrooms have separate, full bathrooms with great closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4518 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4518 Glenwick Lane's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4518 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4518 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Glenwick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University