4518 Glenwick Lane

Updated townhome located in HPISD for lease!! This 2 bedroom and 2.1 bathroom is located in Bradfield Elementary; just a short drive from hotspot destinations such as Inwood Village, Preston Center, and Highland Park Village. The living room boasts high ceilings, a gas fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and a wet bar with wine cooler. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone countertops, and overlooks the private courtyard. Both bedrooms have separate, full bathrooms with great closet space.