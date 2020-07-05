4512 Bluffview Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Every detail was carefully considered when this custom classic Spanish-Modern Bluffview Estate was in the planning stages and the result is nothing short of spectacular! The architecture displays a depth rarely experienced today, which is evident in the Italian inspired cathedral ceilings and the use of rustic wood beams, sleek metals and fine modern lines as viewed in the museum quality walls and modern fireplaces. Whomever the chef is in the family will be impressed with how well equipped the kitchen is: 6 burner Wolf Range plus griddle, triple ovens, built-in fridge, dual dishwashers & sinks, plus a catering kitchen in the utility room. Multi-generational living w separate guest house and full kitchen.