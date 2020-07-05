All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4512 Bluffview Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4512 Bluffview Boulevard
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

4512 Bluffview Boulevard

4512 Bluffview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4512 Bluffview Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Every detail was carefully considered when this custom classic Spanish-Modern Bluffview Estate was in the planning stages and the result is nothing short of spectacular! The architecture displays a depth rarely experienced today, which is evident in the Italian inspired cathedral ceilings and the use of rustic wood beams, sleek metals and fine modern lines as viewed in the museum quality walls and modern fireplaces. Whomever the chef is in the family will be impressed with how well equipped the kitchen is: 6 burner Wolf Range plus griddle, triple ovens, built-in fridge, dual dishwashers & sinks, plus a catering kitchen in the utility room. Multi-generational living w separate guest house and full kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have any available units?
4512 Bluffview Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have?
Some of 4512 Bluffview Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Bluffview Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Bluffview Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Bluffview Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Bluffview Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Bluffview Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University