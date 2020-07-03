All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4511 Swiss Avenue

4511 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Pets accepted under 30 lbs.

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
4511 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4511 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 Swiss Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4511 Swiss Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4511 Swiss Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

