4511 Swiss Avenue

A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Pets accepted under 30 lbs.



For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



972-200-3780



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.