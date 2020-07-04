4509 W University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large, beautiful townhouse in the heart of Dallas. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a study has it all. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the first floor as well as updated kitchen and bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry that will amaze you. It boasts plenty of counter space that will impress even the pickiest of cooks! The large luxurious master bedroom has built in shelves and room for large furniture with room to spare! The second floor deck out back is a perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. This home shows like a model and will not disappoint. The private back yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out on this one!