All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4509 W University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4509 W University Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4509 W University Boulevard

4509 West University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4509 West University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, beautiful townhouse in the heart of Dallas. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a study has it all. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the first floor as well as updated kitchen and bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry that will amaze you. It boasts plenty of counter space that will impress even the pickiest of cooks! The large luxurious master bedroom has built in shelves and room for large furniture with room to spare! The second floor deck out back is a perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. This home shows like a model and will not disappoint. The private back yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 W University Boulevard have any available units?
4509 W University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 W University Boulevard have?
Some of 4509 W University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 W University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4509 W University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 W University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4509 W University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4509 W University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4509 W University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4509 W University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 W University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 W University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4509 W University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4509 W University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4509 W University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 W University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 W University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University