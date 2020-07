Amenities

Beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment home in Highland Park ISD. Features include: Split bedrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace, Private Patio, open kitchen with granite countertops, large closets, full washer and dryer connections and much more. The building only has 32 apartments total and include an underground Parking Garage with remote access and an Elevator! Professionally managed and maintained. Photos are of a similar apartment, some virtually staged.