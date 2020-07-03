Centrally located, this home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood, close to major highways. Within walking distance to Good Shepherd & Episcopal private schools. Clean, updated, with a fenced backyard. Pets welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 Bonham Street have any available units?
4434 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4434 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Bonham Street is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 4434 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Bonham Street have a pool?
No, 4434 Bonham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4434 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Bonham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 Bonham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 Bonham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
