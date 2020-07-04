All apartments in Dallas
4423 Rosser Square

4423 Rosser Square · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Rosser Square, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
If you are a victim of the Tornado, or a college student, or building a home, consider this fully furnished Town Home. Contemporary design, 2 beds 2 baths, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Lots of windows and Light. Large kitchen leads to Pergola covered patio with fire pit and sitting area . Hot Tub. Fenced yard. Cul de Sac Living with 1 exit, in and Out. Close to all Shopping and transportation. Community Pool and Tennis Courts. No sign in yard. Please call agent if you have any questions. This is a 6 month lease with month to month option after. Must see this one. The home feels so roomy and cozy. OPEN SUNDAY NOV 17TH, 2 TO 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Rosser Square have any available units?
4423 Rosser Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Rosser Square have?
Some of 4423 Rosser Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Rosser Square currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Rosser Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Rosser Square pet-friendly?
No, 4423 Rosser Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4423 Rosser Square offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Rosser Square offers parking.
Does 4423 Rosser Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4423 Rosser Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Rosser Square have a pool?
Yes, 4423 Rosser Square has a pool.
Does 4423 Rosser Square have accessible units?
No, 4423 Rosser Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Rosser Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 Rosser Square has units with dishwashers.

