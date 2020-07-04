4423 Rosser Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

If you are a victim of the Tornado, or a college student, or building a home, consider this fully furnished Town Home. Contemporary design, 2 beds 2 baths, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Lots of windows and Light. Large kitchen leads to Pergola covered patio with fire pit and sitting area . Hot Tub. Fenced yard. Cul de Sac Living with 1 exit, in and Out. Close to all Shopping and transportation. Community Pool and Tennis Courts. No sign in yard. Please call agent if you have any questions. This is a 6 month lease with month to month option after. Must see this one. The home feels so roomy and cozy. OPEN SUNDAY NOV 17TH, 2 TO 4.